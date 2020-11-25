2 Indianapolis men arrested in October homicide in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police have arrested two Indianapolis men in connection to a Bloomington homicide, the Bloomington Police Department said Wednesday in a news release.

Jamal McFadden, 24, and Keshawn Bess, 23, were taken into custody and jailed in connection to the Oct. 26 homicide and robbery of Damon Brown, 26, of Bloomington.

McFadden and Bess are charged with murder, and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Officers with Bloomington department were called to a report of shots fired just after 8:30 p.m. Oct. 26 to the 1600 block of North Willis Drive. That’s in the Arlington Valley mobile home park southeast of the I-69 interchange at State Road 45.

Officers found Brown unresponsive on the front porch of a home with a gunshot wound to his chest. He died on the way to a hospital.

Police later learned that Brown had invited three men to his home, where they attempted to rob him and ultimately shot him. They fled the area before police arrived.

On Oct. 28, McFadden went to the Bloomington Police Department to retrieve a vehicle that had been left at the crime scene. McFadden had reported to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department that his vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot of an Indianapolis gas station on the evening of Oct. 26, but investigators determined McFadden’s claim of theft was not accurate. The investigators also determined McFadden had been in Bloomington at the time of the shooting, and he was taken into custody.

On Tuesday, Indianapolis police located Bess in an apartment at Ashford Meridian Hills and took him into custody. The apartment complex is off Westlane Road east of Michigan Road on the city’s north side.

McFadden was formally charged Oct. 30; his next court date is set for Dec. 10. A formal warrant for Bess’s arrest was issued Oct. 29, but no court dates are listed in an online database.