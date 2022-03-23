Crime Watch 8

2 Indianapolis teens arrested following armed robbery, pursuit in Whitestown

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Two Indianapolis teens were arrested after an armed robbery and short vehicle pursuit in Whitestown on Tuesday night.

Police say they were notified around 5:45 p.m. of a robbery at gunpoint that occurred on Gordman Drive.

The victim told police the suspects — a 15-year-old and 18-year-old Jawaun Gordon — fled in a black Chevrolet Impala that was stolen in Indianapolis. Officers located the car shortly after.

When police tried to stop the Impala, it fled and got stuck in the mud after a short pursuit in a residential area.

Police say the 15-year-old and Gordon then fled on foot. Gordon was bitten by a K-9 and transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

The 15-year-old was apprehended without incident.

Gordon is facing preliminary charges of armed robbery, battery on a public safety official and resisting law enforcement. The 15-year-old is charged with armed robbery and resisting law enforcement.