2 injured, 1 critically, after vehicle pursuit in Lawrence

by: Jacey Crawford
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A man and woman were injured Thursday following a vehicle pursuit in Lawrence, police said.

Around 2 p.m., officers with the Lawrence Police Department were called to a CitiTrends store in the 8100 block of Pendleton Pike on reports of a male and female stealing merchandise.

According to a store employee, the suspects left the store in a black Jeep.

While en route to the store, police found the suspects’ vehicle and attempted to stop the car. The suspects fled from police, initiating a chase that went on for 7 miles and reached 70 mph.

The pursuit ended in the 2300 block of North Shadeland Avenue after an officer preformed a PIT maneuver.

The male suspect was ejected from the vehicle. He remains in critical condition, police say.

The female suspect was knocked unconscious, according to police, but is stable.

