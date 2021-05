Crime Watch 8

2 injured in police chase on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two people are in the hospital after a police chase ended in a crash on the east side.

Beech Grove police say they tried to pull over a stolen SUV around 2 a.m. Monday.

During the chase, the driver lost control and crashed into the two parked cars around Brookville Road and Arlington Avenue.

Police on the scene said the driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.