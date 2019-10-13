2 injured in shooting at Bloomington party

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were injured in a shooting at a party in Bloomington early Sunday morning, according to Bloomington Police Department.

Authorities say the shooting happened at a home in the 400 block of South Grant Street just before 2 a.m.

Bloomington officers were patrolling the area nearby when an officer heard multiple gunshots and saw several people fleeing from a nearby party.

Officers found a 23-year-old male and an 18-year-old female had been shot. The victims were transported to IU Health Hospital and are in stable condition.

Police determined there was more than one shooter.

A witness described one of the suspects to officers and the male suspect was found nearby and arrested.

Gabriel Alsman, 20, was arrested for resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness with a firearm, theft, possession of marijuana and illegal consumption.

Alsman had a stolen firearm in his possession.

If you have any information about the shooting you are asked to call detective Josh Burnworth at 812-349-3363.

No other information regarding another suspect has been released.