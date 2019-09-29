2 injured in shooting at gas station on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were injured Sunday in a shooting at a gas station on the city’s northwest side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a Speedway gas station, 6315 W. 56th St., around noon Sunday on a report of a person shot.

Police found a person with at least one gunshot wound at Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana, 4141 Shore Drive, about a mile away. The victim, who police believe was shot at the gas station, was awake and breathing, but no condition was given, police said.

A second victim of the shooting was later located with a graze wound and taken to an area hospital, police said. It was not clear where that person was found.

A suspect was in custody Sunday, police said.