Crime Watch 8

2 men injured in shooting on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two people were hurt in an overnight shooting on the city’s south side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Before 4:30 Monday, officers were called to the 4900 block of South East Street for a report of a person shot.

After getting to the scene, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said both victims were “awake and breathing.”

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear at this point.