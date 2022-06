Crime Watch 8

2 juveniles arrested after starting fire at Avon Costco with fireworks

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Two juveniles have been arrested after being accused of staring a fire in a trash receptacle at the Avon Costco.

The Avon Police Department said the kids started the fire by throwing “an artillery shell firework” into the trash bin on Saturday afternoon.

The bin was in the loading dock of the store.

Costco staff were able to help police identify a suspect vehicle and plate number.