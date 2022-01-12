Crime Watch 8

2 juveniles arrested for murder of man in 2021

A person died on March 28, 2021, after a shooting on Rinehall Drive. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested two juveniles for a man’s murder on the city’s far east side in March 2021.

IMPD said the suspects were arrested Wednesday for the murder of 30-year-old Dusty Lawrence on March 28, 2021.

Officers arrived to the 3700 block of Rinehall Drive block, just south of 38th Street between German Church Road and the county line, just after 3 p.m. to find Lawrence shot.

He died after being taken to a hospital.

IMPD has not provided names, exact ages or mugshots for the suspects.