2 juveniles critically, 2 seriously injured in crash on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Four juveniles were injured in a crash on the city’s south side Friday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD said that just after 2 a.m. officers were called to the area of Troy Avenue and Meridian Street for a two-vehicle crash with injury.

Police said that one of the vehicles involved had six people, four of which were juveniles. Officers said two of the juveniles are in critical condition while the other two are in serious condition.

The second vehicle was occupied by one man. He was treated and released at the scene, having suffered minor injuries.

Police said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.