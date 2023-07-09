2 juveniles injured after shooting on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two juveniles were taken to a local hospital after a shooting on the city’s near southeast side Saturday, police say.

One was said to be in stable condition, while the other was said to be in critical condition as of Sunday morning.

At 6:26 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Indianapolis Police Department responded to a report of multiple people shot in the 2900 block of East Tabor Street. After arriving at the scene, officers located two juvenile males with gunshot wounds. Both boys were then taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police told News 8 that one boy is 12 years old and the other is 13 years old.

According to witnesses, the two males were sitting at a picnic table near a graduation party when multiple individuals started firing at them. Police say they are unsure if the two juveniles were part of the graduation party.

Witnesses also say that after the juveniles were shot, people at the graduation party attempted to help, but the suspects opened fire on them. No one was hurt besides the two juveniles.

The suspects left the scene before police arrived. Witnesses told police that the suspects were part of a gang. Police confirmed that the incident was not gang-related.

Police asked that anyone with information on this incident contact Detective Sanchez of the IMPD at 317-327-3475 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-327-8477.

This story has been updated with information on the conditions of the boys.