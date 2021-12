Crime Watch 8

2 killed, 1 injured in shooting on north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are dead and another is injured after a shooting on the north side Tuesday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to the 7200 block of Rue De Margot Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m. That is near the intersection of West 71st Street and Township Line Road.

Three gunshot victims were located, two of whom were pronounced dead.

The third victim was stable, according to IMPD.

No additional information was immediately available.