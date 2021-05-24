Crime Watch 8

2 killed, 2 seriously injured in downtown shooting at hotel

by: Adam Staten
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two people are dead and two others were injured in an overnight downtown shooting, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 1 a.m. officers were called to the Fairfield Inn located at 501 West Washington Street for a report of a person shot.

After arriving on the scene, officers found three males and a female who had sustained gunshot injuries.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and two of the male victims were pronounced dead. The two surviving victims are currently listed in serious condition.

No victim or suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475.

