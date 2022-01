Crime Watch 8

2 killed in east-side shooting

Two people were found shot to death on the city's east side on Jan. 7, 2022. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are dead after a shooting on the city’s east side Friday morning.

Around 10 a.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 6100 block of Nelson Place on reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found two people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

No victim or suspect information was immediately released.