Crime Watch 8

2 killed in shooting on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two people are dead after a shooting on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 11:30 p.m. on June 28, officers were called to the 9800 block of Woodsmall Drive for a report of a person shot.

Police arrived on scene to find two men dead inside a car.

Officers said the driver of the car had crashed into a pole on Woodsmall Drive near Mitthoeffer Road.

Police said they are not entirely sure what happened leading up to the shooting or where the shooting took place.

No victim or possible suspect information has been released.