2 Logansport men arrested for possession of child pornography, synthetic identity deception

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — A child pornography investigation by Indiana State Police led to the arrest of two Logansport men on Thursday.

Indiana State Police from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force initiated a criminal investigation after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an online account had been used to store and share child pornography.

The investigation revealed the owner of the online account to be Fermin Diego Pascual, 19, of Logansport.

After reviewing the results of the investigation, the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office issued a search warrant for Fermin Diego Pascual’s residence. Officers with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Indiana State Police Peru Post, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Logansport Police Department served the search warrant on Fermin Diego Pascual’s person in addition to his residence on Thursday. Multiple electronic devices were taken from the residence.

Investigators found several fraudulent identification and social security cards inside the residence.

Fermin Diego Pascual was taken into custody at his residence without incident. Diego Diego Pascual, 22, of Logansport, was also taken into custody at the residence. Both men were booked into custody at the Cass County Jail.

Fermin Diego Pascual is being preliminarily charged with one count of possession of child pornography (Level 5 felony), one count of dissemination of child pornography (Level 4 felony), and one count of synthetic identity deception (Level 6 felony). Diego Diego Pascual is being preliminarily charged with one count of synthetic identity deception.