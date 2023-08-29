Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

2 Marion Co. deputies fired as Deputy John Durm death investigation continues

Deputy John Durm (WISH Photo)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says two deputies were fired last week following their investigation into the July death of Deputy John Durm.

The MCSO confirmed to News 8 that two deputies were fired on Aug. 20 due to their “job performance’” on July 10, the day Durm was attacked while transporting an inmate.

Durm died after an inmate attacked him in the sally port at the Criminal Justice Center. Durm was transporting the inmate, identified by police as 34-year-old Orlando Mitchell, returning from a medical appointment.

Prosecutors said they will seek the death penalty for Mitchell after charging him with murder, robbery, and escape.

Police say the investigation has not been completed, and no other information is expected to be released.

Crime Map

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

No. 2 House Republican Steve...
National News /
Shakira set to make history...
Entertainment /
Home prices rose for the...
National News /
Michigan State Police locate Greenwood...
Local News /
Man who killed 3 at...
National News /
Uniform supplier Cintas hosting clothing...
Local News /
Biden administration announces the first...
Medical /
IU expert warns of possible...
Local News /