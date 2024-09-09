2 Marion students arrested after threats of school shootings
MARION, Ind. (WISH) — Two Marion Community Schools students have been arrested after online threats of school shootings on Sunday and Monday, the Marion police said Monday afternoon.
Marion Police Department says in a social media post that it won’t release the names of the students.
The school district has shared no information with the community about the online threats on its Facebook page.
Police say they helped to provide additional security at the schools on Monday.
Statement
“The Marion Police Department, like the Marion Community Schools leadership, take threats to the safety of our children seriously. Students striving to learn deserve to do that in a safe environment and we will do all we can and will utilize all our resources to make that a reality. As far as the people who make threats to harm others in this way, we will do all that is in our power to provide for accountability for them within the law. MPD’s crystal clear message is this: leave our children alone and let them gather and learn in safety!”
Chief David Gilbert of Marion Police Department