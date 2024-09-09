2 Marion students arrested after threats of school shootings

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — Two Marion Community Schools students have been arrested after online threats of school shootings on Sunday and Monday, the Marion police said Monday afternoon.

Marion Police Department says in a social media post that it won’t release the names of the students.

The school district has shared no information with the community about the online threats on its Facebook page.

Police say they helped to provide additional security at the schools on Monday.

Statement