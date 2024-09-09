Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

2 Marion students arrested after threats of school shootings

Logo for the Marion Police Department. (Provided Photo/Marion Police Department via Facebook)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — Two Marion Community Schools students have been arrested after online threats of school shootings on Sunday and Monday, the Marion police said Monday afternoon.

Marion Police Department says in a social media post that it won’t release the names of the students.

The school district has shared no information with the community about the online threats on its Facebook page.

Police say they helped to provide additional security at the schools on Monday.

Statement

“The Marion Police Department, like the Marion Community Schools leadership, take threats to the safety of our children seriously. Students striving to learn deserve to do that in a safe environment and we will do all we can and will utilize all our resources to make that a reality. As far as the people who make threats to harm others in this way, we will do all that is in our power to provide for accountability for them within the law. MPD’s crystal clear message is this: leave our children alone and let them gather and learn in safety!”

Chief David Gilbert of Marion Police Department

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

‘On The Run’ launches 30-Day...
All Indiana /
Finding Our Sense of Place...
All Indiana /
James Earl Jones, iconic voice...
News /
City-County Council members call for...
Political News /
Triton Central’s football coach name...
High School - The Zone /
Bruce Springsteen’s wife reveals cancer...
Entertainment /
Man arrested in fatal shooting...
Crime Watch 8 /
Body of missing woman found...
Crime Watch 8 /