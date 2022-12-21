Crime Watch 8

2 men, 17-year-old arrested in connection with armed robberies over 72 hours

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested two men and a teen for a series of armed robberies in a 72-hour period.

They are 19-year old Mark Solis-Lopez, 20-year old Juan Mendoza, and a 17-year old boy, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

Police also recovered two handguns.

The robberies started on Dec. 12. Police responding to the latest robbery in the town of Speedway saw a van believed to be involved in the crime. The driver led police on a chase before finally stopping.

News release from IMPD