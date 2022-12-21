2 men, 17-year-old arrested in connection with armed robberies over 72 hours

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested two men and a teen for a series of armed robberies in a 72-hour period.
They are 19-year old Mark Solis-Lopez, 20-year old Juan Mendoza, and a 17-year old boy, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.
Police also recovered two handguns.
The robberies started on Dec. 12. Police responding to the latest robbery in the town of Speedway saw a van believed to be involved in the crime. The driver led police on a chase before finally stopping.
News release from IMPD
“Early last week, IMPD Robbery detectives and the FBI began investigating a series of four robberies occurring over a 72-hour period, involving 3-4 suspects in a dark van. This includes a fifth robbery which occurred in Speedway, IN.
“On Wednesday, December 14th, 2022, IMPD Detectives, FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and IMPD SWAT were alerted to the robbery in progress in Speedway, IN within The Legend at Speedway Apartments. Detectives located a vehicle near N High School Road and Gateway Drive they believed was involved with they robbery. IMPD officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the vehicle failed to stop. After a vehicle pursuit, the involved vehicle was stopped and the driver as well as two passengers were detained.
“Those detained from the pursuit were 19-year-old Mark Solis-Lopez, 20-year-old Juan Mendoza, and a 17-year-old male. After further investigation, all three males were then arrested for armed robbery. Two handguns were also recovered.
“The involved reports are as follows:
“IP220121823 – December 12, 2022 – 6700 Eagle Pointe Dr
“IP220121911 – December 12, 2022 – W Ohio St / N Holmes Ave
“IP220122025 – December 12, 2022 – 5200 Hillsboro Dr
“IP220122225 – December 13, 2022 – 3500 N Dukane Wy
“SP220001950 – December 14, 2022 – Speedway, IN
“The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO) will make the final charging decisions.
“Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS). Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest. Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards. This release may be updated as more information becomes available. Information given via Crime Stoppers should be considered anonymous.”
“A charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
“Case# IP220122619
“#SerialRobberyArrest #WeAreIMPD’
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department news release issued Dec. 20, 2022