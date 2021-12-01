Crime Watch 8

2 men, 2 teens face charges in fatal shooting of 23-year-old in Grant County

CONVERSE, Ind. (WISH) — Two men and two teens face preliminary murder charges after a 23-year-old man was found shot to death Sunday night in this Grant County town, the Indiana State Police said Tuesday night.

Multiple police agencies were called about 10:15 p.m. Sunday to a possible shooting at an apartment in the 100 block of West Wabash Street in Converse. The town of 1,100 residents is about an 85-minute drive north-northeast from downtown Indianapolis.

Police arrived to find Anthony Leadford, 23, fatally shot. A coroner determined he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

An investigation led to the arrests of Aryan Vandiver-Stone, 19, of Marion, and Benjamin Jones, 18, of rural Converse, and two boys, ages 15 and 16, said a news release from Indiana State Police. The release did not say how investigators were led to the suspects.

Vandiver-Stone and Jones were taken to the Miami County Detention Facility in Bunker Hill. Online court records did not show cases filed for either man.

The boys, who were not identified, were taken to the Allen County Juvenile Center in Fort Wayne.

The jail in Bunker Hill was not answering its phone Tuesday night to request jail-booking photos of the two men, and the Grant County sheriff did not immediately reply to a request for the photos.

Anyone with information was asked to call state police detectives at the Indiana State Police Peru Post at 800-382-0689 or 765-473-6666.