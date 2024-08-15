2 men arrested after attempt to carjack IMPD detectives

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men have been arrested in connection to the attempted carjacking Wednesday of Indianapolis police detectives, and a third suspect was being sought.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Ernest Allen Poston, 22, and Jenariss Alika Davis, 24, face preliminary charges that included attempted robbery.

IMPD says the attempted carjacking happened Wednesday while detectives were doing an investigation from an unmarked vehicle near West 52nd Street and High School Road. They were approached by a red sedan.

A social media post from IMPD said, “Three armed individuals, all wearing masks and gloves, exited the red sedan and attempted to carjack the detective. Fortunately, the detective was able to drive away from the scene without sustaining any injuries.

“After the incident, detectives followed the suspects’ vehicle from a safe distance. The suspects eventually abandoned their vehicle and fled the car running eastbound. Detectives observed the suspects throw guns into a trash can near a residence. The suspects then ran into a wooded area.”

Davis was later found walking less than a mile away, southwest of the I-65 interchange for West 52nd Street. Poston was found hiding in a wooded area. Police continued to search for a third suspect, who was not named in the Thursday social media post.

The guns were recovered from the trash can, and, after getting a search warrant, masks and gloves used in the attempted heist were found in the abandoned red sedan.

Online court records on Thursday afternoon did not show cases for Poston or Davis. Online jail records say their next court date is 9 a.m. Tuesday.

News 8 by email requested the jail booking photos of Davis and Poston on Thursday afternoon but did not immediately receive a response.

Evidence is shown in photos provided Aug, 15, 2024, after two men were arrested in connection to the attempted carjacking a day earlier of Indianapolis police detectives. A third suspect was being sought. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

