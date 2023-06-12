2 men arrested after weekend party turns violent, child shot

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men are facing several charges after hosting a party at a short-term rental property that turned violent when a 12-year-old boy was shot early Sunday morning.

The 12-year-old was said to be in stable condition by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Monday afternoon.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, police were sent to the 60 block of Devon Avenue on a report of shots fired. While officers were responding, they were informed of a person shot near the 8000 block of East Washington Street, which was around the corner from the location of the shots fired report.

Police then located a 12-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Riley Hospital for his injuries.

Later, investigators learned that the boy had been shot while walking to a party on Devon Avenue. Officers then followed up on a large party at the original shots fired location, and detained around 25 partygoers, including multiple juveniles.

Usif Muhammad, 18, and Peyton Minor, 19, were also taken into custody. Investigators later learned they were promoters of the party.

Police also discovered a rifle and ammunition in Muhammad and Minor’s possession.

Detectives with the IMPD Nuisance and Abatement later learned that Minor was promoting the party through social media and both men were charging guests admission fees.

Officers say Minor and Muhammad provided drugs and alcohol to minors throughout the event.

Muhammad and Minor are both facing charges for maintaining a common nuisance, possession of alcohol as a minor, possession of marijuana, and distributing alcohol to other minors.

Officers are still investigating the shooting of the 12-year-old and haven’t shared information on any suspects.

Anyone with information regarding parties at short-term rentals is asked to call IMPD Nuisance and Abatement by email at IMPD_NusianceAbatement@indy.gov or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

