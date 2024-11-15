2 men arrested for firearms and narcotics after traffic stop

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested two men for multiple felony warrants, unlawful firearm possession, and narcotics possession after a traffic stop on Lafayette Road.

IMPD officers arrested 27-year-old Iren Anderson and 23-year-old Emmanuel Meredith-Stewart.

On Nov. 7, at 1 p.m., IMPD officers conducted a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Lafayette Road. During the traffic stop, officers smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Officers learned the identities of both occupants in the vehicle and discovered Anderson had multiple felony warrants, including possession of a machine gun and battery resulting in injury to a pregnant woman.

After the occupants were removed from the vehicle, a search was conducted by officers, which resulted in investigations finding suspected marijuana, suspected cocaine, and two firearms. An Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearm, and Explosive liaison was on the scene and recovered the two firearms from the vehicle. Both firearms were equipped with extended magazines and taken to the IMPD property room as evidence.

Anderson was placed under arrest for his warrants and charged for unlawful possession of a handgun with a felony prior. Meredith-Stewart was arrested for possession of a firearm while being a prohibited person, possession of crack cocaine, and possession of marijuana.

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department via Facebook)

