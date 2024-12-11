2 men arrested in cross-country drug trafficking investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana law enforcement task force on Monday arrested two men in a cross-country drug trafficking investigation.

The Indiana Crime Guns Task Force (ICGTF) arrested 29-year-old Khalil Shelton on multiple narcotics dealing offenses stemming from a lengthy drug trafficking investigation.

In Sept. 2024, ICGTF investigators identified a significant source of narcotics trafficking into Indianapolis from California. During the over two-month investigation, investigators learned Shelton was transporting large amounts of narcotics across the country, back to three separate residences on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Using various investigative techniques, investigators were able to build a strong case against Shelton. When they believed Shelton was returning to Indianapolis after resupplying his narcotics, investigators applied for and were granted search warrants for the three residences Shelton was believed to be operating out of.

On Dec. 9, ICGTF investigators, with assistance from IMPD and Indiana State Police SWAT teams, executed search warrants on the three residences. During the search of the residences, the following was recovered:

10 ounces of power cocaine.

10 pounds of marijuana.

Multiple pills of suspected methamphetamine.

14 firearms – two firearms were reported stolen.

$25,000 in U.S. currency.

Shelton was taken into custody at one of the residences without incident. He was interviewed by detectives and arrested on multiple drug dealing charges, including dealing cocaine over 10 grams, dealing methamphetamine, and marijuana dealing over 10 pounds.

A second male, identified as 38-year-old Lucian McMillin, was also taken into custody at one of the residences. McMillin was interviewed and subsequently arrested for dealing cocaine, dealing a controlled substance, and visiting a common nuisance.