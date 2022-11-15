Crime Watch 8

2 men captured after walking from Indiana prison’s minimum-security housing

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — Two men were captured Monday night after they walked away from a minimum-security housing unit at a state prison, the Indiana Department of Correction says in a news release.

Austin Bolton, 20, and Keegan Brooks, 19, about 5 p.m. Monday left the Level 1 housing unit at the New Castle Correctional Facility. That’s north of New Castle along the Big Blue River and about a mile east of State Road 3.

They were found about two hours later.

Bolton was sentenced in July on a count of burglary from Monroe County. His expected release date was May 2024.

Brooks was sentenced in September on a count of possession of a narcotic drug from Bartholomew County. His expected release date was March 2027.

Prosecutors will decide if the men will face additional charges.

The Level 1 unit is outside of the secure facility and houses low-level individuals, the release says.