Crime Watch 8

2 men captured after walking from Indiana prison’s minimum-security housing

Austin Bolton and Keegan Brooks (Provided Photos/Indiana Department of Correction)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — Two men were captured Monday night after they walked away from a minimum-security housing unit at a state prison, the Indiana Department of Correction says in a news release.

Austin Bolton, 20, and Keegan Brooks, 19, about 5 p.m. Monday left the Level 1 housing unit at the New Castle Correctional Facility. That’s north of New Castle along the Big Blue River and about a mile east of State Road 3.

They were found about two hours later.

Bolton was sentenced in July on a count of burglary from Monroe County. His expected release date was May 2024.

Brooks was sentenced in September on a count of possession of a narcotic drug from Bartholomew County. His expected release date was March 2027.

Prosecutors will decide if the men will face additional charges.

The Level 1 unit is outside of the secure facility and houses low-level individuals, the release says.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Trump’s 2024 presidential bid gets harsh reaction among Republicans on Capitol Hill

Election /

Panel advance $15.5M bond to fund redevelopment of Jail II into apartments, concert venue

Local /

Piet Mondrian painting fetches record $51M at rare auction

Entertainment /

Pence: ‘I think we’ll have better choices in the future’ than Trump

Politics /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.