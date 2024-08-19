2 men dead, 1 man hurt after shot in west side neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men died and another man was hurt in a shooting on the Indianapolis’ west side early Monday afternoon.

Initially, police had said one person died and two people were hurt.

West Michigan Street was closed between Holt Road and North Tibbs Avenue for the investigation.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one of the men who died was found on the scene in the 3600 block of West Michigan Street. That’s in a residential between Holt Road and North Tibbs Avenue.

A second man found shot at the Michigan Street shooting scene was awake and breathing.

A third man shot found near the shooting scene, in the 4000 block of Vermont Street, was in critical condition when taken to a hospital.

It was unknown which of the two men who initially survived the shooting had died.

Detectives were trying to determine if the shootings were connected. The investigators think the shootings were an isolated incident.

Online police reports show multiple agencies — including IMPD, Speedway police, and Indianapolis Fire Department — were dispatched to the 4000 block of West Vermont Street around 2 p.m. on a report of a person shot. That’s in a west side neighborhood off Holt Road near the Speedway Sanitation Plant.

Shortly after, two additional calls for a “person shot” were dispatched for the same area.

No information was immediately available on any suspects.