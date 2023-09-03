2 men dead after shooting near Marian University

Scene of the shooting in the 2900 block of Cold Spring Road. (WISH Photo/Tahj Reeves)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men are dead after a shooting on the city’s west side, police say.

At 9:13 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 2900 block of Cold Spring Road at a BP gas station near Marian University Indianapolis. When officers arrived, they located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene by medical services at 9:22 p.m.

Investigators believe there was a disturbance between the individuals that led to the shooting. IMPD says all persons of interest have been detained and they believe there is no threat to the community. Police ask that anyone with information on this incident contact Detective Christopher Higgins at 317-327-3475 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-8477.