Crime Watch 8

2 men die after found shot at apartment complex on north side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded about 6:45 p.m. Dec. 1, 2021, to a report of a person shot in the 8800 block of Westfield Way. Two men died after the shooting. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men have died after a shooting Wednesday night at an apartment complex on the city’s north side.

The two homicides bring the Indianapolis homicide count to 251 for 2021. That’s a record total.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a person shot in the 8800 block of Westfield Way. That at the 9000 Westfield apartments, just southeast of the intersection of East 91st Street and Westfield Boulevard.

Officers arrived to find the men with gunshot wounds. One man was in a vehicle; the other was outside, said Officer William Young with IMPD.

Both men died after being taken to a hospital.

No suspects are in custody, and police do not believe there is an immediate threat to the area.

Investigators are seeking witnesses. Anyone with information was asked to call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

IMPD earlier Wednesday confirmed 249 total homicides happened in 2021, with 230 of those being intentional homicides. In 2020, Indianapolis recorded 225 total homicides, with 194 of those being intentional homicides. In each of the years, 22 intentional homicides happened in December.