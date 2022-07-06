Crime Watch 8

2 men face charges in shooting death of 42-year-old at west side apartments

IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot just before 6 p.m. Nov. 27 to the 5400 block of Pleasant Hill Circle. That's in the Pangea Hills Apartments of West Vermont Street west of North Lynhurst Drive. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men face charges in the shooting death of a 42-year-old man at a west side apartment complex in November, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department posted on Facebook on Tuesday night that Laseanne Strode, 23, and Tavaris Jackson, 26, were in custody.

IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot just before 6 p.m. Nov. 27 to the 5400 block of Pleasant Hill Circle. That’s in the Pangea Hills Apartments of West Vermont Street west of North Lynhurst Drive.

Officers found Jeffrey Herald with gunshot wounds. He died later at a hospital.

IMPD says Jackson faces two counts of murder, two counts of robbery, and a count of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. He was formally charged in June. On Tuesday, he was in the custody of the Indiana Department of Corrections at Westville Correctional Facility for unrelated charges.

Online prison records show Jackson was convicted on three counts of burglary out of Monroe County in February, and his earliest release date is Jan. 7.

Strode was detained after he left a plane Dec. 26 at Indianapolis International Airport. He was arrested Sunday and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of robbery, IMPD says. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office had not yet processed Strode by Tuesday night, so a jail-booking photo was unavailable.

The Facebook post said, “Information from members of the community was critical in being able to pursue charges against Strode and Jackson. IMPD thanks those in the community who come forward with information as this helps bring justice to victims’ families.”

Anyone with information about the homicide was asked to contact Detective Eric Amos at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at eric.amos@indy.gov. Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.