2 men face robbery charges after Thursday shootout involving IMPD plainclothes officer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police believe a shootout that a plainclothes officer was involved in on Thursday afternoon may have stemmed from an argument over the sale of a vehicle, they said in a Friday news release.

Two men were injured in the shooting; no officers were hurt, according to police.

According to a summary of the incident released on Friday, an Indianapolis Metropolitan police officer in an unmarked car and plainclothes was at the intersection of East 30th Street and North Shadeland Avenue just before 1 p.m. Thursday, where multiple people in trucks were shooting at each other. The officer fired at a person armed with a rifle, later identified by police as a 19-year-old man, according to the release.

At that point, the people at the intersection fled the scene, and the officer followed one of the vehicles until he lost sight of them around East 30th and North Routiers Avenue, a little less than 2 miles from the first scene.

Meanwhile, police were called to the 6600 block of East 34th Street — about a mile away from the scene of the shootout — on a report of a person shot, where they found a truck on fire. A 44-year-old man was found with apparent gunshot wounds and another person who had been in the truck was found but was not injured. Police also found a gun, IMPD said.

The 44-year-old man was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition and was stable on Thursday night.

About 15 minutes later, police found the 19-year-old man at Community East Hospital, where he was stable. Hospital security detained another person who had been with the 19-year-old and one of the trucks from 30th and Shadeland. Those two men, who police have not identified, were arrested and face charges of armed robbery. Police also found two guns outside the emergency room entrance, IMPD said.

A third truck believed to be involved in the shootout was found empty in the 2600 block of Calbert Drive, about 2 miles from where the shootout happened.

It is not known whether either of the men who were shot were shot by the plainclothes officer, who police on Friday had not identified. The officer was not wearing a body camera because he was in plainclothes. On Friday, he remained on administrative leave, per IMPD policy. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is conducting a criminal investigation while IMPD Internal Affairs conducts a separate investigation.

IMPD has a civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board, which will conduct a mandatory hearing for any use of deadly force against a person.

From IMPD: