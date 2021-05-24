Crime Watch 8

2 men killed, 1 woman injured in shooting at downtown hotel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men died and a woman was injured early Monday morning in a downtown shooting, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Hardy Stepp heard news of the deadly shooting Monday morning.



“It was shocking, being in the heart of Downtown Indianapolis.” Hardy Stepp, of Indianapolis, explained to News 8.



IMPD said the call came in just before 1am, of a person shot.

When officers got here, they found two men who had gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead on scene.

Officers were called to a report of a person shot just before 1 a.m. Monday at Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Indianapolis Downtown, 501 W. Washington St. That’s at the intersection of North West Street.

Officers found two men and a woman with gunshot injuries. The woman on Monday morning was listed in serious condition.



“That’s terrible.” Scott Thomas, of Indianapolis, explained. “I didn’t know anything about it.”



Police said the gunfire also hit a woman.

Medics took her to Eskenazi hospital.

Police said another man was also hurt when he fell.

Detectives will follow up with him as part of the investigation.

IMPD told News 8 that detectives are still working to determine what led up to the shooting, and a potential suspect.



“That it happened in Downtown Indianapolis, they should look into better ways to maybe police this area. We’re a great tourism city so for that to happen, that could draw back on tourism and everything else.” Hardy Stepp explained.

Given that the Indy 500 race is this coming weekend,

Police on scene this morning said they have added extra patrols in the Downtown area.



“We’ve beefed up Downtown district. So, we have extra cars. This looked like a one-time event. Hopefully it was a one-off. We usually don’t really have that much crime at the hotels Downtown. They are very safe.” Capt. Lawrence Wheeler, of IMPD, explained to News 8.



Police on scene said there was a lot of evidence and witnesses were cooperating.

No victim or suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).