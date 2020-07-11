2 men killed in shooting on city’s east side overnight; 3rd victim in stable condition

Two men were killed and a third victim was injured in a shooting on the city's east side overnight Saturday, according to metro police. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men are dead after a shooting overnight on the city’s east side, according to authorities.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 2400 block of Sheridan Avenue Saturday just after 1:30 a.m. on reports of two people shot. When officers arrived to the scene they found two men had suffered injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Medics were called to the scene and pronounced both men dead.

Shortly after the shooting, officers found a third victim had been shot in the 2100 block of North Kenyon Street. That’s about half a mile away from where the two other victims were found.

That victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Information about a suspect or what led to the shooting was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.