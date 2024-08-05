2 men sentenced to over 65 years for 2022 murder of Indy funeral director

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday announced the sentencing of two men responsible for the killing of an Indianapolis funeral director who was gunned down after being robbed in 2022.

Jashon Wallace-Carswell and Stacey Fuller were sentenced to serve over 65 years for their roles in the shooting death of James Dixon III after pleading guilty in June following a four-day trial, according to a release.

Wallace-Carswell was sentenced to 66 years and was found guilty of two counts of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury (Level 2 Felony).

Fuller was sentenced to 76 years and was found guilty of two counts of murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury (Level 2 Felony), two counts of armed robbery (Level 3 Felony), and criminal recklessness (Level 5 Felony).

On Aug. 4, 2022, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to a carjacking that occurred at a residence in the 5000 block of Gateway Drive. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim, who stated she was sitting in her vehicle when two men approached and forced her out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

The men were later identified as Wallace-Carswell and Fuller.

The following day, the IMPD Covert Robbery Team placed a tracker on the vehicle and, along with IMPD SWAT, began tracking and surveilling it.

On Aug. 6, an FBI agent observed the vehicle traveling north on Lafayette Road, eventually stopping at a business on Belleview Place. The agent then saw Wallace-Carswell and Fuller approach Dixon and begin arguing with him. As the agent attempted to exit his vehicle to intervene, he heard multiple gunshots and saw Dixon fall to the ground.

Wallace-Carswell and Fuller fled the scene in the stolen vehicle and were pursued by officers.

Wallace-Carswell was quickly taken into custody. Fuller then fled on foot and fired a shot at an IMPD SWAT vehicle before he was taken into custody.

Statement