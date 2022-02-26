Crime Watch 8

2 men shot in basketball dispute at Indianapolis Jewish center gym

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly after 1:50 p.m. Feb. 26, 2022, to a report of a person shot at 6701 Hoover Road, the address of JCC Indianapolis. (WISH Photo/Adam Pinsker)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men were shot Saturday afternoon during a basketball game at an Indianapolis Jewish center, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly after 1:50 p.m. Saturday to a report of a person shot at the JCC Indianapolis, 6701 Hoover Road. It’s north of West 64th Street and west of Spring Mill Road on the city’s north side.

The shooting is not believed to have a religious motivation or to be a hate crime, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said.

The shooting happened in one of the two gymnasiums at the center.

The two men were stable, IMPD says. “At least one citizen provided first aid prior to officers arriving and an IMPD officer applied a tourniquet to one individual,” said a news advisory IMPD issued about 5 p.m. Saturday.

No additional information was provided about the men shot.

Detectives about 3 p.m. were continuing to look for a man who is a suspect. He left the gymnasium after the shooting. IMPD gave no other information on who they are seeking.

“Preliminarily, detectives believe the incident is an isolated incident connected to a disturbance over a basketball game,” the advisory said. “The basketball game was part of open gym time at the facility.”

JCC Indianapolis shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday sent a message its membership. “Police say there is no ongoing threat at the Jewish Community Center, on the Max & Mae Simon Jewish Community Campus or the surrounding area. The Jewish Community Center will be closed for the rest of the day and will reopen at 7 a.m. for normal business hours tomorrow,” part of the message said.

The message also said the man who were shot were taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital-Indianapolis.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Roberto Sanchez at 317-327-3475 or at roberto.sanchez@indy.gov. Alternatively, people can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

This story has been updated with the latest information. News 8’s Adam Pinsker will have reports on News 8 at 6, 10 and 11.