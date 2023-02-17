Crime Watch 8

2 multi-state drug traffickers sentenced to federal prison

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Christopher Stafford, 37, of Princeton, Indiana and Donnell White, 47, of Louisville, Kentucky have been sentenced to five and 10 years in prison, respectively. Both defendants pled guilty to conspiring to distribute Methamphetamine.

According to court documents, between Nov. 6 and Nov. 22, 2019, Stafford and White conspired together to possess and distribute between 500 grams and 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine ice.

Officers pulled Stafford over in Princeton, Indiana on Nov. 20, 2019. During the traffic stop, police searched the vehicle and found 190 grams of methamphetamine. When interviewed by police, Stafford admitted to distributing additional methamphetamine that he purchased from Donnell White over a previous, two-week period.

On Nov. 22 2019, White agreed to sell one pound of methamphetamine to Stafford for $3,800. White agreed to deliver it from Louisville, Kentucky to Stafford’s residence in Gibson County, Indiana. Stafford was stopped by officers on Interstate 64 on the same day. Officers found one pound of methamphetamine in Stafford’s vehicle during the stop.

Stafford and White were also ordered to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 3 and 5 years, respectively.