2 North Central HS students ‘involved in an altercation involving a knife,’ school to dismiss early

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two North Central High School students were involved in an incident that involved a knife, according to the school.
The school said a student involved has been apprehended and medical attention is currently being provided.
Additionally, the school says that due to Wednesday morning’s incident, the high school will dismiss at 10 a.m.
The school released the following statement on the incident:
Due to an unfortunate event this morning at North Central High School where two students were involved in an altercation involving a knife, we are going to release North Central High School students early at 10 AM, today September 8, 2021.
The student involved has been apprehended, medical attention is being provided and the school building is secure.
Dismissal will begin at 10 AM, if you come to North Central earlier it could be a lengthy process as we have implemented all of our safety protocols.
We will share additional information with parents later today but wanted to immediately communicate the early release.