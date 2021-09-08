Crime Watch 8

2 North Central HS students ‘involved in an altercation involving a knife,’ school to dismiss early

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two North Central High School students were involved in an incident that involved a knife, according to the school.

The school said a student involved has been apprehended and medical attention is currently being provided.

Additionally, the school says that due to Wednesday morning’s incident, the high school will dismiss at 10 a.m.

The school released the following statement on the incident: