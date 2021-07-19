Crime Watch 8

2 pedestrians struck, killed on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two people are dead after being hit on the city’s southwest side late Sunday evening, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before midnight officers were called to the 4600 block of Kentucky Avenue for a person struck by a vehicle.

Once on the scene, officers found two people dead.

IMPD says their investigation indicates that a Ford Focus was headed southwest on Kentucky Avenue when it veered onto the shoulder, striking and ultimately killing the pedestrians.

The driver of the Focus, who did remain on the scene, was arrested.

Police believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the deadly incident.