2 people dead, 1 hurt after shot in west side neighborhood

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a person shot died and another was hurt in the 3600 block of West Michigan Street. (WISH Photo/Kevin Stinson)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people died and another person was hurt in a shooting on the Indianapolis’ west side early Monday afternoon.

Initially, police had said one person died and two were hurt.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one of the people who died was found on the scene in the 3600 block of West Michigan Street. That’s in a residential between Holt Road and North Tibbs Avenue.

A second person found shot at the Michigan Street shooting scene was awake and breathing.

A third person shot found near the shooting scene, in the 4000 block of Vermont Street, was in critical condition when taken to a hospital.

It was unknown which of the people who initially survived the shooting had died.

Online police reports show multiple agencies — including IMPD, Speedway police, and Indianapolis Fire Department — were dispatched to the 4000 block of West Vermont Street around 2 p.m. on a report of a person shot. That’s in a west side neighborhood off Holt Road near the Speedway Sanitation Plant.

Shortly after, two additional calls for a “person shot” were dispatched for the same area.

No information was immediately available on any suspects.