Crime Watch 8

2 people dead after east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are dead after a shooting on the city’s east side.

Police say it happened just before noon Thursday at the 200 Block of N. Walcott Street. When they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds who they say are both dead. The identities of the two people have not yet been provided.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. This story will be updated.