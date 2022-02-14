2 people found shot on I-70 between Arlington, Shadeland avenues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were found shot Sunday night on I-70, Indianapolis police report.
One person was in critical condition, and the other person was stable, said a captain for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The genders and ages of the two people shot were not released.
Medics about 7:35 p.m. Sunday were the first to be called to a report of a person shot on I-70 between Arlington and Shadeland avenues on the east side.
The captain said investigators have no idea where the shooting happened, so they’re searching the area for shell casings.
I-70 westbound was partially open, but the ramp from Shadeland Avenue to I-70 westbound was closed as of 8:30 p.m.
IMPD says it’s assisting Indiana State Police with the investigation. State police had released no information on the shootings by 8:45 p.m.