Crime Watch 8

2 people found shot on I-70 between Arlington, Shadeland avenues

Medics about 7:35 p.m. Feb. 13, 2022, were the first to be called to a report of a person shot on I-70 westbound between Arlington and Shadeland avenues on the east side of Indianapolis. (Photo Provided/Indiana Department of Transportation)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were found shot Sunday night on I-70, Indianapolis police report.

One person was in critical condition, and the other person was stable, said a captain for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The genders and ages of the two people shot were not released.

Medics about 7:35 p.m. Sunday were the first to be called to a report of a person shot on I-70 between Arlington and Shadeland avenues on the east side.

The captain said investigators have no idea where the shooting happened, so they’re searching the area for shell casings.

I-70 westbound was partially open, but the ramp from Shadeland Avenue to I-70 westbound was closed as of 8:30 p.m.

IMPD says it’s assisting Indiana State Police with the investigation. State police had released no information on the shootings by 8:45 p.m.