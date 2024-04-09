2 people injured after shooting near East 38th Street auto shop

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were injured after a shooting near an auto shop on the city’s northeast side on Tuesday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, IMPD officers were dispatched to a business in the 6000 block of East 38th Street. That is the location of a muffler shop near the intersection of North Arlington Avenue and East 38th Street on the city’s northeast side. When officers arrived to the location, they located two people suffering from gunshot wound injuries. One victim was in serious, but stable condition. The second victim was awake and breathing with minor injuries.

Investigators did not immediately reveal any suspect information.