2 people sentenced for 2022 murder of Indianapolis cab driver

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — James Riley and Alysianna Martin were sentenced Friday morning for the 2022 murder of Indianapolis cab driver Abdukadir Filanwaa.

Riley pleaded guilty to murder and kidnapping and received a sentence of 62 years in the Indiana Department of Correction. Martin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and was sentenced to 30 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

These sentences follow multiple murder convictions this week. Deshae Anderson was convicted of murder for the 2021 stabbing death of Jimario Williams. Tavon Macklin and John Ziegler were convicted for their roles in a fatal robbery that resulted in the death of Justin White.

“The convictions this week would not have been possible without the dedication of our trial teams, victim advocates, law enforcement and community members who have come forward with vital information,” Mears said. “Each of these cases uniquely illustrate the power of collaboration and cooperation, when it comes to achieving justice for victims and their families.”