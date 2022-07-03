Crime Watch 8

2 people shot, 1 in critical condition in westside shooting

Blue illuminated police lights atop a patrol car. (WISH Photo, File)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are shot and one is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday night.

It happened on the 3900 block of Gateway Court. When Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived, they found two people with consistent gunshot wounds. Police say one person is in stable condition while the other person is in critical condition.

News 8 has a crew at the scene. Police have not released the identities of those involved.

Police say night watch is responding to the scene.

No further information has been provided at this time. This story will be updated.

