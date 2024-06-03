2 people shot at apartment on city’s west side, IMPD says

Indianapolis police were searching for clues and suspects after a Sunday night double shooting on the city's west side. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are searching for suspects and answers after a double shooting on the city’s west side Sunday night.

Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched around 11 p.m. to a shooting at the Union at 16th Apartments. That’s at the intersection of North Pershing Avenue and West 16th Street along the White River.

Police entered the apartment and found two people with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to an area hospital and reported to be in stable condition, IMPD says.

“The person believed to be responsible for the shooting was identified, questioned, and released pending further investigation,” IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said in a release.

Police did not say who the detained person was or what led to the shooting. No other information was immediately available.