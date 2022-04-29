Crime Watch 8

2 security guards arrested as IMPD investigates woman’s shooting at bar

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police investigating a woman’s death after being shot at a bar have made two arrests not directly tied to her death.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say two men involved with security at the bar, Jordan Morris, 32, and Cameron Lumpkin-Weremay, 22, are facing charges.

Investigators say Morris was a security guard for JD’s Pub. Police found a video of Morris armed with a handgun and rifle. They say Morris had an active protective order for him to not be able to have a firearm. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged Morris with misdemeanor invasion of privacy on April 22. Morris now has an active warrant for his arrest.

Police say Weremay is the owner of Chosen Protective Services and the business was not licensed as a security guard agency by the state of Indiana.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged Lumpkin-Weremay with a misdemeanor for not having a license for his security company on April 22.

Anyone with information regarding any illegal activity at bars and clubs should contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

IMPD says the men have not been booked and mugshots are not available.

IMPD has not released information regarding who shot 27-year-old Deja Morse. Police said Morse was on her way to the hospital after being shot when the vehicle she was being transported in crashed.