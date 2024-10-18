2 seriously injured in shooting near Eskenazi Hospital

Scene of the incident near the intersection of West 10th Street and Saint Margaret's Drive. (WISH Photo/Kevin Stinson)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were seriously injured in a shooting near Eskenazi Hospital on Friday afternoon, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Around 2:17 p.m. Friday, IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot near the intersection of West 10th Street and Saint Margaret’s Drive. That is near Eskenazi Hospital in the city’s downtown area. Officers arrived to the scene and found two people with gunshot wound injuries. Both victims were reported to be in serious condition.

Investigators did not immediately provide any additional information.