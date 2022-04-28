Crime Watch 8

2 shot, 1 dead after shooting outside 24-hour grocery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after two men were shot outside of a 24-hour grocery store. One of them has died.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the 2900 block of Kessler Boulevard N. Dr. near 30th Street on the near northwest side just before 2:15 a.m.

Police arrived to find two men shot.

One of them was pronounced deceased and the other was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Names of the victims have not yet been released.

IMPD has not released info regarding the circumstances of the shooting.