2 shot, 1 dead at apartment complex on city’s west side

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, two people were shot at 7855 Cimarron Trail around 9:30 p.m. June 17, 2020. One died. (WISH Photo/Dan Klein)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died after he and another man were shot on the city’s west side Wednesday night.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, two people were shot outdoors in the 7800 block of around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. That’s the address for an apartment complex, 10 West Apartments of Indianapolis, on West 10th Street between North Girls School Road and Country Club Road.

Police believe some sort of fight led to the shooting, but officers are trying to piece together what exactly happened. They are talking with witnesses. Investigators placed nearly a dozen yellow markers to indicate shell casings found outside the apartments.

The other shooting victim was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

No suspect is in custody. Police are asking people who may have seen something suspicious in the area around the time of the shooting to contact the IMPD homicide office at 317-262-8477.

The shooting death is the fourth Wednesday in Indianapolis.