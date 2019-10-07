1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at apartment complex on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and a second is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s south side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 4:23 p.m. Monday to the 7300 block of Orinoco Avenue. That’s at an apartment complex south of Southport Road between Shelby Street and Madison Avenue.

They arrived to find two people shot. Both were taken to an area hospital in unknown condition, according to Officer Michael Hewitt with IMPD Public Affairs.

Hewitt said around 4:50 p.m. that one of the people died.

No additional information about the identities of the victims or the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.