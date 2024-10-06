2 shot at Cardinal Ritter High School

Scene of the incident near the 3300 block of West 30th Street. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were injured in a shooting at Cardinal Ritter High School on Saturday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 10:18 p.m. Saturday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of West 30th Street on a report of a person shot. That is the location of Cardinal Ritter High School on the city’s west side. Officers arrived and found two adult victims with gunshot wound injuries. The two victims were taken to Eskenazi Hospital, one in stable condition and the other in critical condition.

Investigators did not immediately provide any additional information.

This story will be updated when more information is released.